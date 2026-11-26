US Paralympian Ezra Frech's victory on "Dancing with the Stars" ​could help reshape perceptions of disability and build ​interest in the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics, ‌fellow ​athletes and organizers said after the 21-year-old won the show's coveted Mirrorball trophy on Tuesday.

Frech and professional partner Daniella Karagach won the 35th season of the televised ‌dance competition after receiving perfect scores for each of their three finale routines. More than 86 million votes were cast during the three-hour finale, according to the show. The most dramatic moment came during the pair's freestyle routine to Linkin Park's "Numb", ‌when Frech's prosthetic leg came off mid-performance. Frech, who was born with a congenital limb difference, continued dancing ‌as Karagach and other performers helped create an opening for him to reattach it.

Fellow Paralympian Ali Truwit said Frech's response to the mishap underscored the appeal of elite sport and performance under pressure. "People gravitate and are mesmerized by high-performance athletes and performers in clutch moments," Truwit told ⁠Reuters.

"What could ​be more remarkable than the ⁠way he managed through the adversity of his prosthetic falling off in the middle of his routine?" "Ezra is showing the world what people ⁠with disabilities are capable of."

TAKING RISKS Frech had begun the routine without his prosthetic, in a tribute to his own experiences and the ​wider disabled community.

After the show, Frech said he knew the prosthetic had not attached correctly before it ⁠came off and was prepared to finish the number on one leg if necessary. "This is what happens when you take risks, you try things," ⁠he ​told Extra.

The win gives Frech, already a two-time Paralympic gold medallist in track and field, a prominent platform less than two years before Los Angeles hosts the Paralympics for the first time. Janet Evans, LA28's chief athlete officer ⁠and a four-time Olympic swimming champion, said Frech had long demonstrated an ability to change attitudes.

"Every time he steps ⁠onto a stage or a ⁠track, he's changed how people think about disability and what's possible," Evans told Reuters. "A Mirrorball trophy is a fantastic addition to his gold medals, and I can't wait to ‌see what he ‌accomplishes on the road to the 2028 Paralympics."