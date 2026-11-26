The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) will appeal the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling to reinstate Russia in next year's world championship ‌to the Swiss Federal Tribunal, the governing body said on Wednesday.

Russia had been banned from IIHF competitions since 2022 following the nation's invasion of Ukraine. On October 30, CAS upheld an appeal lodged by the Russian Ice Hockey Federation over its exclusion from IIHF competitions for the 2026-27 season, saying the ‌IIHF had not provided sufficient evidence to justify its assessment that security concerns required Russia's continued exclusion.

Media reported that the IIHF had filed ‌a challenge with CAS citing the alleged non-disclosure of ties to Russia by two of the three CAS panel members involved in the decision. "The decision is based on concerns around the independence and impartiality of two of the three arbitrators on the CAS Panel," the IIHF statement said.

"Especially following the information that has recently come to light regarding potential ⁠links between ​the two arbitrators and Russia. "Given the ⁠significance of the ruling and its implications for international ice hockey, the IIHF considers it definitively essential to pursue the matter before the Swiss Federal Tribunal."

Although CAS awards are ⁠considered final, sporting bodies can appeal to the Swiss Federal Tribunal on valid legal grounds. The Russian Ice Hockey Federation issued a statement denouncing the IIHF appeal to ​the Swiss court as "unfounded and contrived".

"The entire sports community can see that the IIHF is resorting to every possible means, including an ⁠abuse of rights, in an attempt to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the final and binding arbitration decision rendered unanimously in favour of the Russian Hockey Federation," it said. RULING ⁠FALLOUT

CAS ​has acknowledged the divisive reaction to its ruling, but reiterated that the decision was based solely on the evidence submitted. Austria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Latvia, Norway and Sweden have said they would refuse to face Russia. One sponsor, AJ Products, has withdrawn, while others have said ⁠they could do so if Russia takes part.

Russia will not compete in next month's 2027 World Junior Championship after Canada said it would deny ⁠entry to Russian and Belarusian athletes ⁠and officials coming to compete, even those with valid visas. The Russian Ice Hockey Federation called the IIHF's decision to keep the tournament in Canada "unacceptable and unlawful".

Russian athletes will also not be allowed into the Czech Republic, ‌which is hosting the ‌women's Under-18 ice hockey world championship in January.