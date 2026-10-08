UK court refuses permission to appeal in diesel emissions lawsuits against carmakers

​London's High ‌Court on Thursday ​refused claimants permission to appeal against its ‌July decision which broadly found in favour of some of the world's biggest carmakers over diesel ‌emissions.

The High Court had rejected most ‌of the allegations that 20 sample vehicles made by Mercedes-Benz, Ford, Nissan, Renault and the Stellantis-owned brands ⁠Peugeot ​and Citroen ⁠were fitted with unlawful "defeat devices", that allegedly led ⁠to higher emissions. That ruling came after ​a trial, which began in October 2025, which ⁠was the most significant hearing to date ⁠in ​13 groups of lawsuits brought by around 1.6 million claimants.

Judge Sara Cockerill ⁠refused permission to appeal against her ruling, saying the ⁠claimants ⁠would have to apply directly to the Court of Appeal.