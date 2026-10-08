Turkey is assessing its help to Saudi Arabia as part of Mecca agreement, Fidan says

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2026 16:39 IST | Created: 08-10-2026 16:39 IST
Turkey is assessing its help to Saudi Arabia as part of Mecca agreement, Fidan says

Turkey ​is assessing ​how it ‌can help Saudi ​Arabia counter attacks from Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi ‌militias as part of the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement signed between the two ‌countries and Pakistan, Turkish Foreign Minister ‌Hakan Fidan said on Thursday. In his remarks, Fidan described the pact as a ⁠defensive agreement ​and ⁠not an offensive one.

Officials were working on ⁠what kind of contributions could be made ​particularly on air defenses, Fidan ⁠said, speaking at a joint news conference with ⁠his ​Hungarian counterpart in Ankara. He also added that the work ⁠to send the text of the ⁠Mecca ⁠Pact to the Turkish parliament to be ratified was finalized.

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