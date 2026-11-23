NATO will deploy ​an AWACS early-warning system aircraft ​to Poland as ‌part of ​its response to three missiles landing in the country on the miltary alliance's eastern ‌flank, a Polish deputy defence minister said on Monday. Three Russian Kh-101 missiles landed in Poland on Friday, prosecutors said, adding to ‌fears that Russia's war in Ukraine could spill into NATO ‌territory.

"An AWACS early-warning aircraft will be made available to Poland," Pawel Zalewski told reporters after a NATO meeting in Brussels. "This is a very good ⁠system ​that gives ⁠us even deeper... operational awareness which allows us to respond better to this ⁠kind of threat." With their distinctive nine-metre-wide radar domes, NATO's 14 Airborne ​Warning and Control System aircraft have served as the alliance's ⁠eyes in the sky since 1982.

Based at Geilenkirchen air base in ⁠Germany, ​the fleet has played an important role in surveillance missions along NATO's eastern flank since Russia launched its full-scale ⁠invasion of Ukraine in 2022. In a conflict, they can provide a ⁠common radar ⁠picture for allied fighters, ships and control centres, while directing NATO combat jets to their targets.