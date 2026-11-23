President Donald Trump said Monday ​he thinks China will agree ‌to buy ​another 250 Boeing airplanes, just days after he met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. "I think they're going to do another 250, so I'm going ‌to keep selling," Trump said on CNBC. China in May agreed to buy 200 Boeing airplanes, far fewer than analysts had expected and Trump said at the time that China could potentially boost its Boeing order to as many ‌as 750 planes.

Boeing did not immediately comment on Monday. Ahead of the May summit, Boeing, Chinese ‌and US officials were discussing a deal for as many as 500 jets.

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg said in May that the 200 airplane order commitment by China was only an "initial tranche" of a potentially far bigger deal. Last week, Trump touted the fact ⁠that Boeing ​and GE Aerospace finalized a $12 ⁠billion sale to Philippine Airlines for up to 20 Boeing 787 jetliners with GE Aerospace engines just ahead of his visit to ⁠Asia.

The provisional deal struck in May in tandem with Trump's summit with Xi Jinping in Beijing put Boeing back ​into competition for Chinese jetliner orders. The US planemaker had been effectively shut out since 2017, while European ⁠rival Airbus had continued to expand its market share in one of the world's biggest aviation markets.

China is expected to order ⁠around ​9,000 new jets by 2045, more than any other region. Last month, Reuters reported the Trump administration has been taking steps to turn China's dependence on US aviation suppliers into leverage for trade negotiations.

The Commerce Department ⁠slowed export licensing for airplane parts bound for China in recent weeks and has been limiting the number ⁠of parts licensed to ⁠be shipped to China's state-owned planemaker, COMAC, to keep the company from stockpiling, Reuters reported citing sources. In September, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said China was making good ‌progress in ‌finalizing those 200 orders announced in May.