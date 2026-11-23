Russia's ​Interior Ministry said on ​Monday that ‌its officers ​had detained the governor of the northern Murmansk region ‌as part of a criminal investigation into fraud and embezzlement on a particularly large scale. The ‌governor, Andrei Chibis, was detained on suspicion ‌of involvement in a group crime case that includes allegations of embezzling more than 39 million roubles ($478,000) ⁠in ​budget funds from ⁠the regional construction ministry, Interior Ministry spokeswoman Irina Volk ⁠said.

Reuters was unable to contact Chibis for ​comment. Investigators were also looking into the alleged misappropriation ⁠in the region, home to Russia's Northern ⁠Fleet, of ​more than 1 billion roubles earmarked for reconstructing a highway linking the towns ⁠of Apatity and Kirovsk, funds allocated through the regional ⁠transport ⁠ministry.

Investigators were also probing suspected illegal currency transactions, Volk said. ($1 = 81.5841 ‌roubles)