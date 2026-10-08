Ex-prince Andrew search warrants quashed after police accept legal error

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2026 19:11 IST | Created: 08-10-2026 19:11 IST
Ex-prince Andrew search warrants quashed after police accept legal error

British ​police on ​Thursday said that search ‌warrants it ​secured to search properties linked to King Charles' ‌younger brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor were granted incorrectly and must be quashed. Thames Valley Police said ‌its investigation into allegations of misconduct in ‌public office, which relates to allegations Andrew sent government documents to Jeffrey Epstein, remains ongoing.

Andrew, the ⁠second ​son ⁠of the late Queen Elizabeth has denied any ⁠wrongdoing in relation to Epstein and said ​he regrets their friendship. A spokesperson for Thames ⁠Valley Police said in a statement: "The agreement ⁠that ​led to the quashing of the warrants relates specifically to a decision ⁠made by the court regarding the legal basis ⁠for ⁠these and is not a judgement on our ongoing investigation."

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