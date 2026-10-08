Bordeaux police station attacked by arsonists
French authorities opened a criminal investigation after a police station in the Capucins district of Bordeaux was attacked by arsonists on Thursday, the Ministry of Justice and the Bordeaux prosecutor's department said in a joint statement. Their statement said a group of masked individuals had set fire to dustbins outside the police station's main entrance.
The fire had spread to the rest of the building, before later being brought under control, and three police officials had to use an emergency exit to escape the flames.