Bordeaux police station attacked by arsonists

​French authorities ​opened a criminal ‌investigation after ​a police station in ‌the Capucins district of Bordeaux was attacked by arsonists on Thursday, ‌the Ministry of Justice and the ‌Bordeaux prosecutor's department said in a joint statement. Their statement said a ⁠group ​of ⁠masked individuals had set fire to dustbins ⁠outside the police station's main ​entrance.

The fire had spread ⁠to the rest of the building, ⁠before later ​being brought under control, and three police ⁠officials had to use an emergency exit ⁠to ⁠escape the flames.