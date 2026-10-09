France, Saudi Arabia still studying options to protect Yanbu terminal, army chief says
France and Saudi Arabia are studying several options involving French military assets to help protect the Yanbu oil terminal, France's Armed Forces Chief of Staff, General Fabien Mandon, said on Thursday. "It's at the study phase at the moment with Saudi Arabia. We are examining different options to protect the Yanbu terminal, which has been attacked and is essential for hydrocarbon trade," Mandon told a parliamentary hearing.
He added that France had already deployed around 2,000 troops to the region to help protect Gulf allies, including Qatar and Kuwait.