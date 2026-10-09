France, Saudi Arabia still studying options to protect Yanbu terminal, army chief says

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2026 00:24 IST | Created: 09-10-2026 00:24 IST
France, Saudi Arabia still studying options to protect Yanbu terminal, army chief says

​France and ​Saudi Arabia ‌are studying several ​options involving French military ‌assets to help protect the Yanbu oil terminal, France's Armed Forces ‌Chief of Staff, General Fabien Mandon, ‌said on Thursday. "It's at the study phase at the moment ⁠with ​Saudi ⁠Arabia. We are examining different options to ⁠protect the Yanbu terminal, which has ​been attacked and is ⁠essential for hydrocarbon trade," Mandon told a ⁠parliamentary ​hearing.

He added that France had already deployed ⁠around 2,000 troops to the region to ⁠help ⁠protect Gulf allies, including Qatar and Kuwait.

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