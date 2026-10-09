OpenAI says it has fired three researchers for violating sensitive information policy

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2026 12:25 IST | Created: 09-10-2026 12:25 IST
OpenAI says it has fired three researchers for violating sensitive information policy

OpenAI fired three of ​its researchers last week after ​an investigation found they ‌violated ​policies on handling sensitive information, the AI major said in a post on X on Friday.

OpenAI's ‌statement comes after the dismissed researchers Jasmine Wang, Tomek Korbak and Mikita Balesni published a letter outlining the circumstances of their termination, expressing concern ‌over how it was handled. "Our internal investigation uncovered a significant ‌breach of trust beyond what's outlined in the letter they published and we stand by the decision to not continue their employment," OpenAI said.

Wang, Korbak, and Balesni ⁠said ​in their letter ⁠that they were not the source of a news article published on The Information ⁠last month about security concerns around OpenAI's latest AI model. Their abrupt firing ​could create uncertainty among remaining employees, hampering the culture that previously ⁠allowed researchers to raise safety concerns, they argued.

OpenAI asserted in its statement that the ⁠dismissal ​of the employees was not over raising safety concerns or speaking out. "Safety and research debates happen every day at ⁠OpenAI, often spirited and highly critical. We actively encourage these discussions and consider ⁠them essential ⁠to making the right decisions...We have not and do not terminate any of our employees for raising concerns," ‌it said.

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