ICC hails Nobel Peace Prize for Pillay as recognition for international justice

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 09-10-2026 15:59 IST
ICC hails Nobel Peace Prize for Pillay as recognition for international justice

​The ​International Criminal Court ‌said the ​Nobel Peace Prize awarded ‌to its former judge Navanethem "Navi" Pillay on Friday was important ‌recognition for the role of ‌international justice as a cornerstone of peace.

"This is ⁠an ​important ⁠recognition of the vital role ⁠that international justice plays as a ​cornerstone of lasting peace," ICC ⁠President Tomoko Akane said. "At a ⁠time ​of profound challenges to the international legal ⁠order and the rule of ⁠law, this ⁠recognition carries particular significance."

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