ICC hails Nobel Peace Prize for Pillay as recognition for international justice
The International Criminal Court said the Nobel Peace Prize awarded to its former judge Navanethem "Navi" Pillay on Friday was important recognition for the role of international justice as a cornerstone of peace.
"This is an important recognition of the vital role that international justice plays as a cornerstone of lasting peace," ICC President Tomoko Akane said. "At a time of profound challenges to the international legal order and the rule of law, this recognition carries particular significance."