Nov 29 - ​OPEC+ decided ​to ‌keep its ​current oil output targets unchanged ‌at its meeting on Sunday, Algeria's energy ministry said ‌in a statement ‌following the meeting on its Facebook page.

"At the conclusion ⁠of ​the ⁠discussions, the ministers... decided to maintain ⁠current production levels unchanged, ​in support of efforts aimed ⁠at ensuring the stability ⁠and ​balance of the global oil market," ⁠Energy and Mines Minister Mohamed Arkab ⁠was ⁠quoted as saying.