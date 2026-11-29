OPEC+ kept current oil output targets unchanged, Algeria says
Nov 29 - OPEC+ decided to keep its current oil output targets unchanged at its meeting on Sunday, Algeria's energy ministry said in a statement following the meeting on its Facebook page.
"At the conclusion of the discussions, the ministers... decided to maintain current production levels unchanged, in support of efforts aimed at ensuring the stability and balance of the global oil market," Energy and Mines Minister Mohamed Arkab was quoted as saying.