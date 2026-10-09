UK man charged with plot against Farage motivated by extreme left-wing mindset, prosecutor says

A ​British man charged ​with murdering a ‌former British ​minister and later charged with a terrorism offence targeting ‌Reform UK leader Nigel Farage was motivated by an extreme left-wing mindset and "hostility to Reform", prosecutors ‌said on Friday. Joshua Kerry, 28, is ‌charged with the murder of Ann Widdecombe, a prominent figure in Farage's Reform UK party, who prosecutors say ⁠was ​repeatedly ⁠hit on the head with a hammer in her ⁠home in July.

He was subsequently charged with ​engaging in conduct in preparation of terrorist acts ⁠between May 2024 and July this year, accused of ⁠carrying ​out research on prominent people and travelling to, and attempting to gain ⁠entry to, Farage's house. Prosecutor Jonathan Polnay said Kerry ⁠had ⁠an "extreme left-wing and/or an anti-establishment mindset" and also "held particularly hostility towards Reform".