German auto industry group cautiously welcomes EU-China trade deal
A deal between the European Union and China to cap imports of Chinese plug-in hybrids is a positive sign but it is too early to say whether this will help address unfair competition, the VDA German auto industry association said on Friday.
"The VDA expressly welcomes all progress that helps reduce trade tensions and create a reliable framework for businesses," VDA President Hildegard Mueller said in a statement. "However, a final assessment of the agreements will only be possible once the specific details, framework conditions, and implications for the automotive industry are known in detail."