German auto industry group cautiously welcomes EU-China trade deal

‌A deal ​between the European Union and China ‌to cap imports of Chinese plug-in hybrids is a positive sign but it ‌is too early to say ‌whether this will help address unfair competition, the VDA German auto industry association said ⁠on ​Friday.

"The ⁠VDA expressly welcomes all progress that helps ⁠reduce trade tensions and create a ​reliable framework for businesses," VDA President Hildegard ⁠Mueller said in a statement. "However, a final ⁠assessment ​of the agreements will only be possible once the specific ⁠details, framework conditions, and implications for the ⁠automotive ⁠industry are known in detail."