Dutch government sees room for dialogue on ICC sanctions

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 09-10-2026 20:28 IST
Dutch government sees room for dialogue on ICC sanctions

The ​Dutch ‌government on Friday said ​it saw room for ‌dialogue with the United States about the sanctions the US administration ‌has imposed on the International ‌Criminal Court. "The six months period before the sanctions take effect creates ⁠scope ​for ⁠dialogue," Foreign Affairs minister Tom Berendsen said ⁠in a statement.

"We welcome this ​and will make a serious ⁠assessment of the options available, in ⁠partnership ​with the other members of the ICC." The Netherlands ⁠is the host country of the ⁠ICC, ⁠which is based in The Hague.

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