Dutch government sees room for dialogue on ICC sanctions
The Dutch government on Friday said it saw room for dialogue with the United States about the sanctions the US administration has imposed on the International Criminal Court. "The six months period before the sanctions take effect creates scope for dialogue," Foreign Affairs minister Tom Berendsen said in a statement.
"We welcome this and will make a serious assessment of the options available, in partnership with the other members of the ICC." The Netherlands is the host country of the ICC, which is based in The Hague.