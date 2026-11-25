The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 fell on Tuesday as Nvidia and other technology shares gave back some of the previous day's sharp gains and investors braced for possible new ‌tariffs. Nvidia's stock fell 7.3% as investors weighed the implications of Jensen Huang's reinstatement as CEO on Monday following questions about the political and governance risks surrounding his return. Technology was down 3%, leading sector declines in the S&P 500.

Nvidia's decision to bring back Huang drove a sharp rally in the market and in shares of Nvidia on ‌Monday. Huang had resigned earlier this month following revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy. Reuters reported, citing three people with knowledge of ‌the matter, that the Trump administration is poised to imminently release the findings of a probe aimed at countering alleged excess industrial capacity in 16 major US trading partners, and that new import duties on a wide range of goods are expected.

"After the biggest rally in months, you would expect some profit taking. At the end of the day, one headline doesn't really resolve the investor ⁠questions about the ​AI trade," said Gene Goldman, chief investment ⁠officer at Cetera Financial Group. Before Monday's rebound, AI-linked stocks had struggled for weeks as investors questioned the sector's debt-fueled spending and the returns it could generate.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 421.18 points, or ⁠0.85%, to 50,016.49, the S&P 500 lost 35.19 points, or 0.49%, to 7,201.98 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 359.76 points, or 1.49%, to 23,730.37. Additional tariffs would add uncertainty to the ​market, while investors were also cautious ahead of Wednesday's Personal Consumption Expenditures report, Goldman said.

The administration's tariffs have contributed to higher prices on consumer goods ⁠in the United States. Traders mostly are pricing in a 25-basis-point rate hike from the Federal Reserve next month, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Anthropic's shares tumbled to below their $83 IPO price, as the AI startup's ⁠blockbuster ​market debut last week failed to rekindle enthusiasm for the AI trade. Retailers were among the day's gainers, including shares of Abercrombie & Fitch, which raised its profit forecast.

Earlier, a Conference Board survey showed US consumer confidence rose to its highest level in nearly two years in November amid optimism over the labor market ⁠and the economy following this month's midterm elections. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.08-to-1 ratio on the New York Stock Exchange. There were 45 new highs and ⁠271 new lows on the NYSE.

On the ⁠Nasdaq, 2,403 stocks rose and 2,308 fell as advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.04-to-1 ratio. The S&P 500 posted 9 new 52-week highs and 4 new lows while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 44 new highs and 291 new lows.