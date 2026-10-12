Boxing-Alvarez will go ahead with title fight in Riyadh despite attacks, says Alalshikh

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez will fight ​in his world title ​bout against Christian ‌M'billi in ​Saudi Arabia this month, promoter Turki Al-Sheikh said after a strike on ‌Riyadh's international airport killed at least 12 people and wounded more than 300. Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement claimed responsibility for ‌Saturday's attack, the deadliest in the kingdom in more ‌than a decade.

On Sunday, one more person was killed and nearly a dozen hurt in another attack on the international airport in ⁠Riyadh, ​where Alvarez ⁠and WBC super-middleweight champion M'billi are set to clash on October ⁠31. "Canelo reached out and told me he'll still fight in ​Riyadh this October, no matter what happens. He fears ⁠nothing," said Al-Sheikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, in ⁠a ​post on social media on Sunday.

Alvarez's representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside ⁠business hours in Mexico. The Mexican boxer, a former two-time undisputed ⁠super-middleweight champion, ⁠has not fought since he was beaten by American Terence Crawford in September 2025.