Amid the growing controversy surrounding the proposed release of Pakistani series 'Jo Bachay Hai Sang Samait Lo' on Netflix, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) President B. N. Tiwari has issued a strong warning to the streaming platform, demanding an immediate halt to the release of the show. Tiwari has threatened to withdraw FWICE members from Netflix's ongoing productions in India and bring shootings at its locations to a standstill if the platform fails to comply.

Speaking to ANI about the controversy, Tiwari reiterated the agreement between Netflix and the Indian government in 2025, under which the streaming platform had agreed not to showcase content that goes against India's policies or national interests. "Despite that, they have now launched the promo for a Pakistani series, and the show will also be released soon," he said, questioning Netflix's decision to proceed with the show when other channels had reportedly stopped it.

Reiterating the federation's stance, Tiwari asserted that FWICE follows only one principle: "Nation First." He also questioned Netflix's accountability, alleging that the platform's operations and broadcast control from the US had made it difficult for the federation to intervene directly. "I know that their control is from America and the telecast happens from there; otherwise, if it had been from any corner of India, we would have stopped it by now," he remarked, adding that he had written to Netflix through the media, urging it to stop the content with immediate effect.

Taking a stronger position, the FWICE president warned that the federation could withdraw its workforce from Netflix's productions across India if the platform went ahead with the release. "Netflix has been in our good books until now. If they do not stop this, then wherever their shooting is taking place, I will pull our people out from there, and their shooting at every location will be stopped," he said.

Emphasising the federation's non-cooperation policy towards Pakistan, Tiwari stated that FWICE would neither work with Pakistani artists nor allow its members to collaborate with them. He added that the federation also issues non-cooperation notices against Indian industry members who work with Pakistani organisers abroad. Claiming that FWICE represents nearly 95 per cent of workers, technicians and artists in the industry, Tiwari asserted that Netflix's decision could have a direct impact on its working relationship with the Indian entertainment fraternity.

"Whoever is not with our country is not with us," he concluded, reiterating the federation's firm opposition to the proposed release. Earlier, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit suggested a letter would be sent to Netflix, reiterating the government's notification and reminding the platform of the earlier advisory.

According to sources, the Ministry has asked the streaming platform to comply with the advisory and maintain the position it had communicated to the government in June last year. At the time, Netflix had informed the Ministry that it had not made any film or series originating in Pakistan available to subscribers in India. The government has now asked the platform to stand by that commitment. (ANI)