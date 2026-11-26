Charles Leclerc spoke of his love of Ferrari on Thursday and said he had ​been hurt by those questioning his loyalty after costly collisions ​with Formula One teammate Lewis Hamilton. The Monegasque also ‌ended ​speculation about there being a clause in his new contract stipulating he had number one status, saying that was not the case and never something he wanted or was interested in.

Leclerc said he was ‌not allowed to discuss possible solutions to the track situation or any rules of engagement -- "I cannot disclose that" -- but nobody should doubt him as a team player. "The only thing that I don't like seeing is people questioning my integrity to the team, my love for the team. I've been in ‌Ferrari since 2019. I think there's nothing clearer than the love I have for the team, and I will do absolutely everything in ‌order to bring Ferrari back to the top," he said at the Qatar Grand Prix.

"Of course, mistakes happen along the way and always will. We just try to minimise them, and particularly between teammates. But yeah, I think it's more the question mark that I have seen going around that hurts me more than anything else." 'TWO VERY STRONG ⁠DRIVERS'

Leclerc said ​a solution needed to be found ⁠to prevent further clashes. "At the end of the day, we are two very strong drivers that want to finish one ahead of the other," he added.

"Unfortunately, it finished recently, ⁠whether it's in (Las Vegas) or Monza or Mexico, there's been a bit too many events of those lately, and we need to find a solution as a ​team to make sure that these kinds of things don't happen again. "As a team, we cannot afford to clash between teammates, ⁠and I think that is very clear for everyone. For the clash in particular of Las Vegas, as I said, I took responsibility. I think there's just tension around that ⁠we ​just need to dissipate and make sure that we look at more positive days in the future. That's all I'm looking for."

Leclerc emphasised that his relationship with seven-time champion Hamilton, the sport's most successful driver, was strong off track. Hamilton was also not giving anything away about how ⁠Ferrari would proceed with the final two races of the season after the latest clash of teammates in Las Vegas that principal Fred ⁠Vasseur described last weekend as "unacceptable".

"We had ⁠internal discussions," said Hamilton. "Everything stays internal. "It's been positive. Charles and I sat here earlier and had a good discussion."

Ferrari are second to champions Mercedes in the constructors' standings with two races remaining and should secure that ‌place in Qatar. The ‌Italian team have not won a title since 2008.