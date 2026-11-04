Taiwan douses fire at Panasonic factory that injured five, with two missing

Flames ‌were put ​out on Wednesday at a Taiwan factory run ‌by a unit of Japan's Panasonic after a fire that injured five, with two ‌people missing, officials in the county of Hsinchu ‌said.

The injured were taken to hospital and the fire extinguished shortly before noon, county authorities ⁠added. In ​a ⁠statement, Panasonic confirmed an explosion had occurred at its ⁠Taiwan facility, injuring some people, and that it ​was investigating the details and cause ⁠of the accident.

The unit, Panasonic Industrial Devices ⁠Materials ​Taiwan, supplies the island's makers of printed circuit boards essential for electronic products, ⁠such as computers and AI servers.