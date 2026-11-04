Trump acknowledges role of Iran war in Democratic sweep in midterm elections

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2026 14:48 IST | Created: 04-11-2026 14:48 IST
Trump acknowledges role of Iran war in Democratic sweep in midterm elections

President Donald Trump acknowledged on Wednesday that the US-Israeli ‌war on Iran played a role in his party's sweeping defeat in the midterm elections, as Democrats won control of the House of Representatives and the Senate. "I ‌think a part of it was Iran," Trump told Fox News ‌in an interview; "Iran was a piece of it," he separately told The Wall Street Journal.

But despite the Republican losses on Tuesday -- and his campaign promise of "no new wars" -- Trump stood ⁠by his ​decision to attack ⁠Iran. "I did the right thing," he said in his interview with the Wall Street Journal. "I ⁠would have done it again."

The war, now in its ninth month, has been ​unpopular among Americans since it began. On the campaign trail, Democratic candidates across ⁠the country blamed the conflict for driving up the cost of gas and other goods. Trump ⁠has ​offered shifting goals and timelines for the war, alternately threatening to ramp up US military strikes and saying he could end the conflict ⁠at any time.

In Tehran, the US election results were met with satisfaction. "Americans said ⁠NO TO WAR, ⁠and we endorse this message," Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said on Wednesday on X.

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