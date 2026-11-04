Shin Bet alleges link of foreign funding in Israel polls, Change bloc calls agency 'political tool' of Netanyahu

Shin Bet told the panel that the money came from foreign countries and from actors with “concealed and even hostile interests,” and was intended to promote foreign influence.

ANI | Updated: 04-11-2026 14:53 IST | Created: 04-11-2026 14:53 IST
Shin Bet alleges link of foreign funding in Israel polls, Change bloc calls agency 'political tool' of Netanyahu
Leaders of Israel's change bloc headed by Gadi Eisenkot (Photo/@gadi_eisenkot). Image Credit: ANI

Israeli Security Agency Shin Bet has told the Central Elections Committees that intelligence gathered so far points to widespread foreign funding and influence operations in Israel’s election. The agency said it needs to conduct further investigative work before it can establish the scale of the alleged activity with a high degree of certainty, reported Times of Israel. Shin Bet told the panel that the money came from foreign countries and from actors with “concealed and even hostile interests,” and was intended to promote foreign influence.

The revelation follows the Central Elections Committee presidium voting to approve last week’s election results, according to a statement. The election results will be submitted to President Isaac Herzog, following which he will begin consultations with party heads on who they back for prime minister. The Shin Bet's latest claims have found criticism from the Change bloc with Yair Lapid lashing out at the Shin Bet Chief.

"Zinny's outbursts at night and the American election results in the morning have one unexpected outcome: they eliminate any possibility of a unity government led by Netanyahu. Israel cannot afford to let him remain prime minister. It endangers security, it endangers democracy, it will crush us in the world," he posted on X. Yair Golan, who heads the Democrats party in the Change bloc accused the Shin Bet chief of working on behlaf of Netanyahu.

"Zini has turned the Shin Bet into a political tool in the service of Netanyahu's campaign to undermine the election results. This is a grave warning sign. The heads of the Change bloc must understand the gravity of the moment and the urgency in forming a change government. We have no time to waste. The next government will need to thoroughly examine the appointments made by Netanyahu, including Zini's appointment, and ensure that the security institutions serve the State of Israel and its citizens, not political interests," he said. Earlier, Gadi Eisenkot the leader of the Change bloc issued a statement saying that their faction would work towards protecting the election results.

"The heads of the parties emphasized their full commitment to realizing the decision of Israeli citizens, who voted clearly and decisively in favor of change and against the continuation of the current government's term—the government of October 7. The heads of the parties coordinated plans and moves to realize the parliamentary majority, immediately—in the first days of the Knesset. The heads of the parties discussed the dangerous and outrageous delegitimization campaign that Likud and Netanyahu are carrying out against the election results and the Central Elections Committee, and expressed their unwavering commitment to protecting the election results and the democratic process," Eisenkot said. With Israeli President Herzog expected to invite Eisenkot to take first chance at forming a government later today, the stage is set for an all out political face-off. (ANI)

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