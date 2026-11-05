China urges EU to assess impact of new fees on low-value imports

​China's commerce ​ministry said on ‌Thursday it ​is highly concerned about new ‌EU measures on low-value imports and urged the bloc to carefully assess ‌their impact. The ministry said cross-border e-commerce ‌provides consumers and businesses with more choices and expressed hope that the EU would ⁠create ​favourable ⁠conditions for China-EU cooperation in e-commerce and ⁠related sectors.

The EU on November ​1 began charging an additional €2 ($2.25) fee on ⁠low-value imported parcels, after imposing ⁠a €3 ​tariff on such shipments in July, in a move that ⁠affects Chinese e-commerce platforms including Shein and ⁠Temu. ($1 = ⁠0.8880 euros)