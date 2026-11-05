China urges EU to assess impact of new fees on low-value imports
China's commerce ministry said on Thursday it is highly concerned about new EU measures on low-value imports and urged the bloc to carefully assess their impact. The ministry said cross-border e-commerce provides consumers and businesses with more choices and expressed hope that the EU would create favourable conditions for China-EU cooperation in e-commerce and related sectors.
The EU on November 1 began charging an additional €2 ($2.25) fee on low-value imported parcels, after imposing a €3 tariff on such shipments in July, in a move that affects Chinese e-commerce platforms including Shein and Temu. ($1 = 0.8880 euros)