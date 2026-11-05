Soccer-Owono out of Cup of Nations qualifiers

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2026 13:03 IST | Created: 05-11-2026 13:03 IST
Soccer-Owono out of Cup of Nations qualifiers

Goalkeeper Jesus Owono has been left ​out of Equatorial Guinea’s squad for ​their Africa Cup of ‌Nations qualifiers ​this month following the death of Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel, the football federation said on Thursday. Owono and ‌De Miguel were involved in a collision during a Spanish second division match between Andorra and Tenerife on Monday, after which the striker was taken into intensive care. De ‌Miguel died on Tuesday morning.

The 25-year-old Owono has been the first choice goalkeeper ‌for Equatorial Guinea since he was a teenager and competed with them at the last three Africa Cup of Nations finals. He was in goal for the opening two qualifiers for the 2027 ⁠finals in ​September but will ⁠miss matches against Zimbabwe in Bata on November 12 and then a return in Harare on ⁠November 16.

"These are the most difficult days of my life," Owono said in a statement on ​Wednesday. "I struggle to find the words, and I find it very hard ⁠to process what has happened. I know there will be many questions to address, and I will ⁠face ​whatever comes with the utmost respect.

"But right now, honestly, I cannot think about anything other than Jesus and the pain we are experiencing. Rest in ⁠peace, Jesus." Owono deactivated his Instagram account on Tuesday after receiving abuse online, with some users ⁠commenting 'murderer' on his ⁠posts.

The Equatoguinean Football Federation expressed support for Owono in a statement on Tuesday, adding that the 25-year-old was experiencing profound ‌sorrow and ‌grief. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; ​Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

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