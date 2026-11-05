China ties more US farm imports to reciprocal tariff cuts
China has always been open to increasing its purchases of US agricultural products, the Commerce Ministry said on Thursday, but added that the prerequisite is that both sides finalise and implement reciprocal tariff cuts on $60 billion worth of goods imported from each other.
China hopes the US can work with China together and "create favourable conditions" for agricultural trade between the two countries, said Huang Ling, a commerce ministry spokesperson, during a regular press briefing.