China ties more US farm imports to reciprocal tariff cuts

​China ​has always ‌been open ​to increasing its purchases ‌of US agricultural products, the Commerce Ministry said on Thursday, ‌but added that the prerequisite ‌is that both sides finalise and implement reciprocal tariff ⁠cuts ​on $60 ⁠billion worth of goods imported from ⁠each other.

China hopes the ​US can work with ⁠China together and "create favourable conditions" ⁠for ​agricultural trade between the two countries, said Huang ⁠Ling, a commerce ministry ⁠spokesperson, during ⁠a regular press briefing.