German chamber of commerce raises 2026 growth outlook to 1%
The German Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Thursday raised its 2026 growth outlook for Europe's largest economy to 1% from 0.3% but warned that the expansion is largely being driven by debt-financed public spending. "The government is spending money on infrastructure and defence, and exports are providing some tailwind. We are still a long way from self-sustaining growth," said the chief executive of the lobby group, Helena Melnikov, in a statement.
In its poll of 23,000 German businesses, 26% of respondents rated their current business situation as good, up three points from early summer, while 23% of companies rated it as poor. Analysts broadly agree that Germany is emerging from a prolonged slowdown, but many stop short of calling the recovery self-sustaining because private investment remains weak.
The German government expects the economy to grow by 1.3% in 2026 and 1.1% in 2027, while the chamber of commerce sees 2027 growth at 1%. Despite higher prices due to the Iran conflict and uncertainty caused by US tariffs, the German economy has shown resilience and grew by 0.2% in the third quarter.