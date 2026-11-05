Russia's interests in Ukraine don't depend on US election, Kremlin says
The Kremlin said on Thursday that safeguarding Russia's interests in Ukraine could not be contingent on the state of affairs in the United States after the US election. Russia wants a peaceful settlement to the conflict in Ukraine but that has not been possible so far, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"Russia’s interests will be secured either through military means, by continuing the special military operation, or through peaceful means, should someone in Kyiv emerge who possesses the political will and is prepared to take on the political responsibility," Peskov told reporters.