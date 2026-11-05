Russia's interests in Ukraine don't depend on US election, Kremlin says

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2026 15:48 IST | Created: 05-11-2026 15:48 IST
Russia's interests in Ukraine don't depend on US election, Kremlin says

​The Kremlin ​said on ‌Thursday that safeguarding ​Russia's interests in Ukraine could ‌not be contingent on the state of affairs in the United States ‌after the US election. Russia wants ‌a peaceful settlement to the conflict in Ukraine but that has not ⁠been ​possible ⁠so far, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Russia’s ⁠interests will be secured either through ​military means, by continuing the special ⁠military operation, or through peaceful means, ⁠should ​someone in Kyiv emerge who possesses the political will ⁠and is prepared to take on ⁠the ⁠political responsibility," Peskov told reporters.

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