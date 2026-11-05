Rugby-Capilla set for France debut as Galthie names team to face Fiji

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2026 15:49 IST | Created: 05-11-2026 15:49 IST
Rugby-Capilla set for France debut as Galthie names team to face Fiji

Uncapped loose forward Esteban Capilla ​could make his France debut ​off the bench after ‌being named ​in the matchday 23 by coach Fabien Galthie for Saturday's Nations Championship fixture against ‌Fiji in Lyon. • Antoine Dupont will captain the side from scrumhalf and partner Romain Ntamack in the halfback pairing

• Yoram Moefana and Kalvin ‌Gourgues form the centre pairing, with livewire Louis Bielle-Biarrey and English-born ‌Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang on the wings and Theo Attissogbe at fullback • Maxime Lamothe starts at hooker alongside props Jean-Baptiste Gros and Sipili Falatea in the front row, ⁠while ​Florian Verhaeghe and ⁠Mickaël Guillard form the lock pairing

• Francois Cros starts at number eight, with loose ⁠forwards Cameron Woki and Paul Boudehent also selected • Former Sevens player Capilla ​earns his place in the squad after an injury on ⁠Wednesday to Oscar Jegou

• France also face South Africa on November 13 and Argentina ⁠eight ​days later, ahead of the Nations Championship finals weekend Team: 15-Théo Attissogbe, 14-Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang, 13-Kalvin Gourgues, 12-Yoram Moefana, 11-Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 10-Romain ⁠Ntamack, 9-Antoine Dupont (captain), 8-François Cros, 7-Paul Boudehent, 6-Cameron Woki, 5-Mickaël Guillard, 4-Florian ⁠Verhaeghe, 3-Sipili ⁠Falatea, 2-Maxime Lamothe, 1-Jean-Baptiste Gros

Replacements: 16-Peato Mauvaka, 17-Jefferson Poirot, 18-Regis Montagne, 19-Charles Ollivon, 20-Tom Staniforth, 21-Esteban Capilla, 22-Maxime ‌Lucu, ‌23-Emilien Gailleton

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