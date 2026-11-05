Motor racing-Australian F1 world champion Alan Jones dies aged 80

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2026 15:49 IST | Created: 05-11-2026 15:49 IST
Motor racing-Australian F1 world champion Alan Jones dies aged 80

Alan Jones, ​who was the second Australian and first Williams driver to win ‌the ​Formula One world title, died on Thursday a few days after his 80th birthday.

Jones followed in the footsteps of compatriot Jack Brabham when he secured the drivers' title in 1980 to become the first of the British team's seven world champions. "We are extremely saddened to announce the passing of ‌our beloved Alan, who passed away on 5 November following a short illness," his wife Amanda Butler-Davis said in a statement released on her behalf by Motorsport Australia.

"He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by those closest to him, as well as the many fans whose support he was always grateful for." A tough, uncompromising racer, Jones was the archetype of the sort of driver Frank Williams looked for ‌as he built a team that won nine constructors' world titles in the 1980s and 1990s.

"He never needed propping up mentally, because he was a very determined and bullish character," Williams, who ‌died in 2021, said of the Australian, according to the sport's official website. "He didn't need any babysitting or hand-holding and that's the way it should be. It shouldn't be necessary for me to ask a driver if he is happy, or if he needs his underwear changed."

Born in Melbourne, the son of a racing driver, Jones headed to Europe to further his ambitions and made his Formula One debut in a Hesketh at the 1975 Spanish Grand Prix. He took the first of ⁠his 12 ​race wins in Austria for the Shadow team in ⁠1977 but his career was largely undistinguished until he joined Williams in 1978.

Jones won five world championship races in the 1980 season and finished on the podium in all but one of the grands prix he completed to clinch the title ⁠ahead of Brazilian Nelson Piquet. 'WILLIAMS LEGEND'

In a statement, Williams said Jones was instrumental in making the British team "what it is today". "He set the standard for Williams champions: a fast, uncompromising racer with a challenger mentality who loved ​motor racing and dedicated his life to it," the team added.

"He is a true Australian icon and a Williams legend, and he will be dearly missed. We send our love ⁠and thoughts to the Jones family and all his friends." He remains Australia's last Formula One champion and the last local to win the Australian Grand Prix, taking the chequered flag at Melbourne's Calder Park Raceway in 1980 when the race was not part ⁠of ​the world championship.

Jones started in 116 Formula One races in all and earned his last victory in Las Vegas in 1981 before announcing his retirement at the end of the season. After spurning an approach from Ferrari and dropping in for a couple of races, Jones made a proper return to Formula One with the new Haas team in 1985 and raced largely unsuccessfully through the 1986 ⁠season before retiring for good.

He continued to compete in touring car and endurance races, mostly in Australia, until the early years of the new century, last racing in V8 Supercars in 2002. After ⁠his Formula One career, Jones became a motorsports pundit ⁠on Australian TV, where his insight and straight-talking proved popular with fans.

"Alan dedicated his life to motorsport, building a legacy that will live on through the countless people he touched along the way," his wife's statement said. "Through his achievements, passion and unmistakable character, both on and off the track, ‌Alan left an enduring mark on ‌the sport both nationally and across the globe."

TRENDING

1
Can Nepal’s Jobs and Care Agenda Deliver Stronger Businesses and More Secure Family Incomes?

Can Nepal’s Jobs and Care Agenda Deliver Stronger Businesses and More Secure...

Nepal
2
Tanzania Secures $1.2 Billion Railway Deal to Boost Trade, Jobs and Regional Links

Tanzania Secures $1.2 Billion Railway Deal to Boost Trade, Jobs and Regional...

Tanzania
3
Rajasthan: Blast suspected on Anupgarh-Suratgarh rail line, probe underway

Rajasthan: Blast suspected on Anupgarh-Suratgarh rail line, probe underway

India
4
Human control must set limits on superintelligence, says OpenAI's Sam Altman

Human control must set limits on superintelligence, says OpenAI's Sam Altman

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

More People Are Using Banks in Latin America: Does That Mean Greater Prosperity?

West Africa's Diaspora Could Unlock Billions in Foreign Investment, World Bank Study Finds

Invisible to the System: How Haiti's Missing Identity Documents Deepen Poverty and Inequality

Why Affordable Soil Testing May Be Costing African Farmers More Than It Saves, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026