Offices of Irish media groups evacuated due to bomb threats, one deemed a hoax
The offices of Irish media groups including national broadcaster RTE were evacuated following bomb threats on Friday that a presenter on one of the impacted radio stations, Newstalk, said had been deemed a hoax.
Newstalk resumed programming at 1000 GMT after staff were told they could return to the building in central Dublin, presenter Claire Byrne said on air. The Irish Independent newspaper group reported that its offices in the capital had also been evacuated.