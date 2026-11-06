​The ​offices of ‌Irish media groups ​including national broadcaster RTE ‌were evacuated following bomb threats on Friday that a ‌presenter on one of ‌the impacted radio stations, Newstalk, said had been deemed a ⁠hoax.

Newstalk ​resumed ⁠programming at 1000 GMT after ⁠staff were told they could ​return to the building ⁠in central Dublin, presenter Claire Byrne ⁠said ​on air. The Irish Independent newspaper group ⁠reported that its offices in ⁠the ⁠capital had also been evacuated.