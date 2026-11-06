South Korean cryptoexchange Gopax suspends withdrawals amid hacking concerns
South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Gopax suspended withdrawals on Friday and was transferring most assets held in internet-connected "hot wallets" to offline storage as a precautionary measure to protect customer funds amid cybersecurity concerns. The exchange said the decision was a preemptive measure aimed at strengthening security and protecting customer assets, in line with recommendations from South Korean financial regulators.
The move follows a series of recent data leaks and hacking incidents involving financial institutions, most notably the theft of $6.3 billion in cryptocurrency from the Binance exchange, a heist believed to have been carried out by North Korean hackers.