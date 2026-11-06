World food prices dip in October, but remain higher than a year ago

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2026 15:45 IST | Created: 06-11-2026 15:45 IST
World food prices dip in October, but remain higher than a year ago

World food ‌prices edged ​lower in October as weaker import demand contributed to monthly declines in cereal, dairy and meat prices, but were still nearly 6% higher ‌than a year earlier, the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization said on Friday. The FAO Food Price Index, which tracks monthly changes in international prices for a basket of food commodities, averaged 133.9 points ‌in October, down from a revised 135.6 in September.

The index was 5.9% higher than ‌a year earlier, but remained 16.4% below its March 2022 peak. FAO's cereal price index fell 4.5% from September and was 12.6% lower than a year ago, as wheat and maize quotations declined. Wheat prices eased on weak import demand ⁠and ​improved production prospects, especially in ⁠Argentina.

"Expectations of easing constraints on Black Sea export flows added to the downward pressure on prices, although continued disruptions to ⁠Black Sea logistics limited the decline," FAO said in a statement. Maize prices also eased after reaching a three-year ​high in September, pressured by the US harvest, expectations of ample supplies in South America ⁠and renewed prospects of easing tensions in the Black Sea region.

Vegetable oil prices edged up 0.3%, as higher soybean and sunflower ⁠oil ​prices more than offset a fall in rapeseed oil prices. Sugar prices rose 6.6%, their fourth straight monthly increase, to the highest level since December 2024, after rainfall disrupted harvesting in Brazil. ⁠They were now 28.8% above a year ago.

The dairy index fell 1.1%, as lower butter and ⁠cheese prices linked to ample ⁠supplies and subdued demand outweighed gains in milk powder. The meat index declined 1.2%, while still slightly above its year-earlier level, as pig, ovine and ‌bovine meat ‌prices fell.

TRENDING

1
Tanzania Secures $1.2 Billion Railway Deal to Boost Trade, Jobs and Regional Links

Tanzania Secures $1.2 Billion Railway Deal to Boost Trade, Jobs and Regional...

Tanzania
2
Mozambique Invests in Young Engineers as Better Roads Promise Wider Benefits for Local Businesses

Mozambique Invests in Young Engineers as Better Roads Promise Wider Benefits...

Mozambique
3
Marshall Islands Moves to Cut Public Costs as ADB Adds $11.7 Million in New Support

Marshall Islands Moves to Cut Public Costs as ADB Adds $11.7 Million in New ...

Marshall Islands
4
90 Million Displaced People Face Climate Threats Ahead of COP31, UNHCR Warns 

90 Million Displaced People Face Climate Threats Ahead of COP31, UNHCR Warns...

Turkey

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Population Thresholds Under Scrutiny as World Bank Study Seeks Stability for Small Economies

Why South Korea's Falling Birth Rate Is Becoming a Major Challenge for Businesses and Government

Retirement at Risk: OECD Says $78 Trillion in Pension Assets Cannot Guarantee Financial Security

More People Are Using Banks in Latin America: Does That Mean Greater Prosperity?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026