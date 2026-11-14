MSC nears deal to buy majority stake in German shipyard Meyer Werft, Spiegel reports

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2026 17:41 IST | Created: 14-11-2026 17:41 IST
MSC nears deal to buy majority stake in German shipyard Meyer Werft, Spiegel reports

The German government ​and regional state of Lower ​Saxony are nearing ‌a deal ​that gives Geneva-based shipping group MSC the right to acquire about 80% of ‌the shares in German shipbuilder Meyer Werft, Spiegel magazine reported on Saturday. The majority stake in question stems from a state rescue ‌by the federal government and Lower Saxony at the ‌end of 2024, when each acquired around 40% and contributed a combined €400 million ($441 million) in equity.

Germany's economy ministry said it would not comment ⁠on ongoing ​negotiations. MSC ⁠and Meyer Werft, which is based in Papenburg in Lower Saxony, did ⁠not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Meyer family could ​not immediately be reached. Spiegel said the Meyer family, which founded ⁠the company in 1795 and holds the remaining 20%, is working with ⁠MSC ​towards a form of joint ownership that would see the family increase its holding.

It reported that a deal ⁠would be signed next Tuesday, without specifying its sources. Spiegel cited a ⁠spokesperson for ⁠the family as saying that "very constructive" talks were ongoing with all parties involved.

($1 = 0.9074 euros)

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