Bangladesh deploys 10 BGB platoons with drones, body cams, APCs in Sheikh Hasina's hometown Gopalganj

A total of 10 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed in key areas of Gopalganj district—the hometown of Bangladesh's ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina—to maintain overall law and order and ensure public safety, BGB said in a statement on Monday. "An adequate number of Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs) have also been deployed to handle any untoward situations and carry out necessary riot control", it said.

"To directly monitor and coordinate the activities of BGB personnel performing duties on the ground, body-worn cameras have been attached to the maximum number of deployed members. Additionally, live footage of field operations is being collected and monitored using drone technology and improvised devices", BGB said. "The monitoring cell at BGB Headquarters is closely observing these activities and the overall security situation so that swift and necessary action can be taken in the event of any untoward incident", it said.

Deployed under "In Aid to Civil Power" upon the directives of the Ministry of Home Affairs, BGB members are performing their duties at key locations across the district in accordance with the requirements and advice of the District Magistrate. During this time, they are monitoring the overall security situation and conducting necessary operations in coordination with other law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of public life and property, BGB said. While on duty, BGB members are discharging their assigned responsibilities with the utmost professionalism, discipline, restraint, and patience. At the same time, priority is being given to keeping the normal movement and daily activities of ordinary citizens uninterrupted, alongside taking necessary precautionary measures to tackle any unexpected situations, the statement said.

"Alongside safeguarding the country's independence, sovereignty, and overall border security, the BGB remains ever-ready to maintain internal law and order and ensure public safety. The BGB is committed to fulfilling any duty assigned by the government with dedication, professionalism, and sincerity whenever the nation requires it", BGB said. Following the announcement of Sheikh Hasina’s planned December return to Bangladesh, pro-Awami League supporters in Gopalganj, her ancestral hometown, became active with demonstrations, prompting police intervention due to the party’s banned status.

Bangladesh's Law Minister Md. Asaduzzaman stated, "Sheikh Hasina will return to Bangladesh through a legal process, which is the extradition treaty. However, once the stipulated time to file an appeal with the Appellate Division against the verdict of the International Crimes Tribunal expires, there is no legal scope to 'condone the delay.' According to Article 47(3) of the Constitution, any person accused and convicted of crimes against humanity cannot claim fundamental rights—an amendment that was made back in 1973 during the era of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman." When asked, the Chief Prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal, Aminul Islam, told, "There is a provision to file an appeal within 30 days after the publication of the verdict."

A death sentence was handed down against Sheikh Hasina on November 17, 2025. The International Crimes Tribunal-1 delivered this verdict in a case concerning crimes against humanity committed during the July uprising 2024. Subsequently, the full text of the verdict in this case was published on January 13, 2026. (ANI)