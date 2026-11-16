ASEAN, Australia vow to deepen ties in trade, education and climate action

At the 6th ASEAN-Australia Summit, Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese pledged to strengthen cooperation in trade, climate action, and digital transformation, reaffirming their shared commitment to regional peace, security, and economic stability amid global disruptions.

ANI | Updated: 16-11-2026 14:51 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 14:51 IST
ASEAN, Australia vow to deepen ties in trade, education and climate action
Delegates attend the 6th ASEAN-Australia Summit in Manila, Philippines, where leaders discussed strengthening cooperation in trade, education, maritime security and climate action. (Photo: X/@ASEAN). Image Credit: ANI

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Australia have pledged to deepen cooperation across trade, education, maritime security and climate action. “As ASEAN's first dialogue partner, Australia has long stood with us in advancing peace, prosperity and sustainable development,” Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. stated during the 6th ASEAN-Australia Summit, hosted at the Philippine International Convention Center on Monday.

Marcos outlined that bilateral collaboration between ASEAN and Australia encompasses maritime security, cybersecurity, counterterrorism and joint efforts to combat human trafficking, digital financial fraud and narcotics smuggling. Two-way commerce between Australia and ASEAN touched 197.5 billion Australian dollars during the preceding year.

Marcos noted that Australia, through the Aus4ASEAN Futures Initiative, backs the region's digital transformation and energy transition while contributing to the ASEAN Power Grid and the Regional Connectivity Fund for Energy in Southeast Asia. Furthermore, the President highlighted Canberra's pledge of AUD 15 million towards the ASEAN Centre for Public Health Emergencies and Emerging Diseases, alongside support for disaster management and migrant worker protections.

“As we enter the next five years, let us turn our shared commitments into lasting benefits for our peoples,” Marcos urged. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese affirmed that his country would maintain its steadfast support for ASEAN.

“Together, we recommit our efforts to increasing our two-way trade and investment, harnessing the opportunities of clean energy, climate resilience, better infrastructure, fairer educational opportunities and strengthened maritime security,” Albanese remarked. “Working together, I'm also very confident that we can continue to navigate the impact of global conflict, including the biggest oil and energy shock in the world's history, particularly through investing in the resilience of our shared energy supply chains,” he added.

Additionally, Albanese unveiled a new digital cooperation package designed to accelerate ASEAN’s digital transition, stimulate economic momentum by fortifying regional digital ecosystems, advance artificial intelligence safety standards and cultivate a robust digital workforce. He assured that Australia remains a dependable partner for ASEAN and Southeast Asia amid mounting international turbulence.

“We will continue to invest in ASEAN and ASEAN-led institutions because we believe in ASEAN centrality and that this is the key to our region's success and our shared future. And because, as a reliable partner, we understand that maintaining peace and stability in our region is a collective responsibility,” Albanese emphasised. (ANI)

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