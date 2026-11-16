Poland detains three teenagers suspected of preparing terrorist attack

Poland's Internal Security Agency (ABW) has ​detained three teenagers suspected ​of preparing a terrorist attack, ‌Tomasz ​Siemoniak, the minister overseeing Poland's special services, said on X on Monday. The suspects, a ‌16-year-old and two 17-year-olds, had links to an international neo-Nazi movement, Siemoniak said.

Investigators attached particular significance to findings involving the two 17-year-olds, who authorities ‌said had exchanged information via internet messaging applications on homemade explosives, improvised ‌firearms and pyrotechnic materials intended for use in a terrorist attack. The arrests follow an attack by a gunman who killed six people in Krakow's main square ⁠earlier ​this month. ⁠The government said the gunman may have been inspired by far-right ideology, although the nationalist ⁠opposition rejected any such link.

During a search of premises used by one ​of the suspects, ABW officers seized chemical substances that could be ⁠used to manufacture explosives. A court ordered the two 17-year-olds to be held in ⁠pretrial detention ​and sent the 16-year-old to a juvenile detention facility.

Reuters was not able to identify or contact the suspects' legal representatives. The ⁠investigation remains active and prosecutors are working to identify other people involved in ⁠the group's ⁠activities and to establish the full scope of crimes planned, the Regional Prosecutor’s Office in Gdańsk said ‌in a ‌statement.