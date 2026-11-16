Soccer-Vinicius says less training and transfer distractions may explain dip in form

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2026 15:11 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 15:11 IST
Soccer-Vinicius says less training and transfer distractions may explain dip in form

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior says his reduced training schedule, and ​transfer interest, may have affected his performances in ​an underwhelming start to his Real Madrid ‌season. The ​Brazilian signed a new contract until 2032 in August, but so far his output on the pitch has fallen short of his own previous standards. Press scrutiny ‌in Spain has been intensified by the impressive start of Ivorian signing Yan Diomande, who has eclipsed Vinicius in his preferred left-sided role.

“I don’t think I prepared as well as I could have after the World Cup, because the impact ‌of that tournament is so significant for all Brazilians," he told a press conference in Singapore on Monday. "Being knocked ‌out so early was something we hadn’t expected. So, I took advantage of my holidays to enjoy myself, rest, relax, and spend more time with my family. I ended up training less than in previous years," he said.

“That may have affected my start to the season." Vinicius' ⁠future at ​Real Madrid was a talking ⁠point in Spain for months as he entered the final year of his contract before re-signing in August. Premier League champions Arsenal were said ⁠to be interested at the time.

"On top of that, regarding my contract renewal, with so many clubs showing interest last summer, ​I felt truly overwhelmed, as with the situation at Real Madrid. But it’s a very long season.” The 26-year-old ⁠said he had a track record of hitting top form in the decisive moments of the season, and that he was on a positive ⁠trajectory.

“Maintaining ​such a high level for so long is always very difficult," said Vinicius. "I think only Cristiano Ronaldo and (Lionel) Messi have managed to do this for so many years, reaching the same kinds of numbers."

"I am human, I ⁠often make mistakes, but I always try to improve.” This season Vinicius has scored one goal and given three assists ⁠in his 12 Real Madrid ⁠appearances. Coach Jose Mourinho has only used him for a full 90 minutes on three occasions.

Nevertheless, he did score twice on Saturday in Brazil's 3-2 loss to Japan, and ‌is likely to ‌feature in another friendly against Singapore on Tuesday.

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