Kremlin declines to comment on proposal for Ukraine to cede Donbas for NATO membership
The Kremlin on Monday declined to comment on the idea of Ukraine ceding Donbas in return for NATO membership, saying that it is inappropriate to disclose details of talks.
US negotiators have floated the idea of Ukraine's potential withdrawal from its eastern region of Donbas in exchange for joining NATO, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday, following the latest round of peace talks with Russia in Abu Dhabi.