Kremlin declines to comment on proposal for Ukraine to cede Donbas for NATO membership

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2026 15:23 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 15:23 IST
Kremlin declines to comment on proposal for Ukraine to cede Donbas for NATO membership

The ​Kremlin ‌on Monday declined ​to comment on the ‌idea of Ukraine ceding Donbas in return for NATO ‌membership, saying that it ‌is inappropriate to disclose details of talks.

US negotiators have floated ⁠the ​idea ⁠of Ukraine's potential withdrawal from its ⁠eastern region of Donbas ​in exchange for joining NATO, ⁠Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ⁠said ​on Saturday, following the latest round of ⁠peace talks with Russia in ⁠Abu ⁠Dhabi.

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