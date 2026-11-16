The ​Kremlin ‌on Monday declined ​to comment on the ‌idea of Ukraine ceding Donbas in return for NATO ‌membership, saying that it ‌is inappropriate to disclose details of talks.

US negotiators have floated ⁠the ​idea ⁠of Ukraine's potential withdrawal from its ⁠eastern region of Donbas ​in exchange for joining NATO, ⁠Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ⁠said ​on Saturday, following the latest round of ⁠peace talks with Russia in ⁠Abu ⁠Dhabi.