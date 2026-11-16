France, UK to host December conference on Russian shadow fleet

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2026 15:28 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 15:28 IST
France, UK to host December conference on Russian shadow fleet

France ​and Britain ​will hold a conference ‌on December ​4 on tackling Russia's "shadow fleet", France's Foreign Minister ‌Jean-Noel Barrot said on Monday. "I will host in Paris on December 4, at the ‌request of the President of the Republic, ‌an international conference dedicated to the fight against the Russian shadow fleet," Barrot told reporters at ⁠a ​monthly ⁠EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels.

Sanctions on ⁠Russia for invading Ukraine and aimed at cutting ​its oil revenue have spawned a ⁠fleet of often ageing and unregulated vessels helping ⁠Moscow ​keep its crude exports flowing. EU naval forces last week boarded a suspected ⁠Russian shadow fleet crude tanker in Mediterranean, its ⁠foreign ⁠policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Nov. 15

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