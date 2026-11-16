Cargo ship sinking in Black Sea off Bulgaria, says transport ministry

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2026 15:49 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 15:49 IST
Cargo ship sinking in Black Sea off Bulgaria, says transport ministry

Bulgaria ​received a distress signal ​from a ‌sinking cargo ​ship in its exclusive economic zone in the Black ‌Sea on Monday, its transport ministry said. The Somali-flagged ship, with 12 crew members ‌on board, was carrying three tones of ‌bulk wheat and was sailing from Romania to Egypt, the transport ministry said in a statement. ⁠The location ​of the ⁠crew was not immediately clear.

Two Bulgarian, one Romanian ⁠and one Turkish ship have been dispatched to ​the scene, the statement added. The cause ⁠of the incident was not clear but it ⁠comes ​amid a spate of deadly drone attacks against ships off the coast ⁠of Bulgaria and Romania in recent weeks that ⁠experts ⁠say is part of Russia's war against Ukraine.

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