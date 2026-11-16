Kremlin denies Estonian accusation Russia was behind attempted arson that prompted border closure

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2026 15:49 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 15:49 IST
Kremlin denies Estonian accusation Russia was behind attempted arson that prompted border closure

The Kremlin on ​Monday said it completely ​denied Estonian accusations that ‌Russia was ​behind an attempted arson attack that prompted Tallinn to announce it was closing ‌its border with Russia. Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said on Sunday that all border crossing points with Russia would ‌be closed from December 1, following an attempted arson attack ‌on drone maker Threod Systems that Tallinn said had been ordered by Russia's GRU military intelligence service.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the Estonian accusation ⁠was ​part of ⁠what he called a pattern of false allegations against Moscow emanating from ⁠European countries. "They are entirely baseless. We therefore cannot accept such accusations. ​We do not accept them, we do not ⁠condone them, we disagree with them, and we completely reject these accusations," said ⁠Peskov.

"And, ​of course, a decision such as this to close all checkpoints and border crossings – well, it’s as ⁠if Estonia is building a wall. As history shows, many countries ⁠have built walls, ⁠which have brought nothing good to those who erected them,” he added.

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