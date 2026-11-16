Russia denies orchestrating cyberattack on Romanian institution

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2026 15:57 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 15:57 IST
Russia denies orchestrating cyberattack on Romanian institution

The Russian embassy ​in Bucharest denied that a ​cyberattack on a ‌Romanian government organisation ​last year was controlled by Moscow, saying Romanian officials had not provided ‌evidence. Romania's intelligence agency SRI said earlier this month that Russian-linked hacking group Turla was behind a December 2025 cyberattack, adding it had ‌cooperated with European Union and NATO partners in this ‌case.

"This is yet another fabrication by the Romanian intelligence services, part of their ongoing narrative about Russia's mythical "hybrid attacks"," the Russian embassy said in response ⁠to ​a Reuters ⁠request. "As usual, the Romanian side has provided no concrete evidence whatsoever."

Romania, a ⁠European Union and NATO member, shares a land border of more ​than 600 km (370 miles) with Ukraine, and centrist President Nicusor ⁠Dan has said his nation is the target of a hybrid war ⁠waged ​by Russia to destabilise nations that support Kyiv. The attacks have ranged from drone incursions into Romanian airspace to ⁠cyberattacks, disinformation campaigns, acts of sabotage and attacks on cargo vessels ⁠near Romanian ⁠waters, Dan has said.

Russia has repeatedly denied accusations that it is waging a hybrid war against ‌European states.

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