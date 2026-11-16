US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq futures slide as Nvidia earnings, Anthropic debut loom

Futures tracking the S&P ‌500 ​and the Nasdaq 100 fell on Monday as AI-linked stocks came under pressure ahead of Nvidia's results this week, with a turbulent stretch for the chipmaker still weighing on sentiment across the sector.

Focus is also turning to Anthropic's ‌highly anticipated market debut later in the week, which is expected to test investor appetite for AI investments and potentially lead to further volatility. "Investors buying Anthropic may sell existing technology holdings to make room, meaning a successful debut won't necessarily lift every AI stock," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote.

Nvidia is expected to announce ‌quarterly results on Tuesday. Shares of the company slipped 2.2% in premarket trading after recording their longest weekly losing streak since October 2012 on Friday, following ‌founder Jensen Huang's exit as chief executive. Huang stepped down over revelations of extramarital relationships, including one involving a businesswoman suspected of being a Chinese spy by the US. The Financial Times reported on Monday Huang is considering a return to Nvidia as CEO, adding to the uncertainty.

The controversy could overshadow talks between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week, ⁠analysts said. Other ​chipmakers also fell. Intel, Advanced Micro Devices, ⁠Broadcom and Micron lost between 3.5% and 5%.

Neoclouds CoreWeave and Nebius slipped 5.4% and 5.5%, respectively, while data-center-related firms IREN limited, Applied Digital and Core Scientific fell between 5% and 5.3%. The AI trade ⁠has faced fresh scrutiny in recent weeks due to higher borrowing costs, concerns over slower growth after the Democrats' midterm victory and Nvidia's leadership upheaval.

At 05:08 a.m. ET, Dow ​E-minis rose 8 points, or 0.02%, S&P 500 E-minis fell 27 points, or 0.36%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis lost 273 points, or 0.97%. WARSH SPEECH, ⁠FED MINUTES IN FOCUS

Investors will be watching US Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh's speech in San Francisco later in the day. Fed Bank of Cleveland President Beth Hammack is also scheduled to ⁠speak ​on Monday, with several others slated to follow later in the week. Additionally, Wednesday's release of minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee meeting will help markets assess policymakers' sentiment ahead of the interest-rate decision next month.

The rate-sensitive 2-year Treasury yields declined more than 2 basis points on Monday, after recording their ⁠largest weekly increase in more than two years on Friday. October FOMC minutes are expected to reveal a deeper divide over the decision to be on ⁠hold than the 10-2 vote suggested, according ⁠to a note from Bank of America Global Research economists.

Markets are fully pricing in a rate hike in December, with chances of a 50-bps rise around 8% after last week's hotter-than-expected inflation data, according to CME FedWatch. In other ‌movers, server makers Dell ‌and HP dropped 5.1% each and Super Micro Computer fell 3.8%.