Soccer-Belgium's record scorer Lukaku, 33, retires from internationals

Romelu Lukaku, Belgium's all-time leading ​scorer, announced his retirement from ​international soccer on Monday ‌after ​a 16-year career in which he scored 94 goals in 135 games. The 33-year-old striker, the ‌fifth-highest scorer in men's international football history, helped Belgium finish third at the 2018 World Cup during their most successful period.

"These 16 years ‌I gave all I had for the national team. I went ‌through every emotion possible," Lukaku said on Instagram. "I played with amazing teammates that I will always be grateful for. I want to thank them all. I ⁠want ​to thank all ⁠the coaches as well for pushing and trusting me to help the team. ⁠It was a nice ride and I enjoyed every single moment.

Lukaku played ​in four World Cups and three European Championships. "I will never forget ⁠those moments," he said. "I'm at peace with my decision to stop here. It ⁠was ​amazing, it was enjoyable. I'm grateful - thank you."

Lukaku was an unused substitute in Belgium's 4-1 home win over Italy in ⁠the Nations League on Sunday. He began his club career at Belgian side ⁠Anderlecht before spells ⁠with teams including Chelsea, Everton, Manchester United and Inter Milan. He currently plays for Turkish club Fenerbahce.