UK regulator tightens rules on online child abuse material

Britain's media regulator Ofcom announced new online child-safety rules on Monday, requiring platforms to take stronger action against child sexual abuse material and grooming ahead of a planned ‌ban on social media access for under-16s.

Countries from Australia and Britain to France, Denmark and Turkey are moving to restrict children's access to online platforms and impose tougher obligations on technology companies over content moderation and child safety. Ofcom's new measures in Britainwould require social media platforms, file-sharing services, pornography sites and other online ‌services to ban users who generate, upload or share child sexual abuse material.

The regulatorsaid it would also require them to expand the use ‌of technology to detect and remove known illegal images, and in some cases, deploy automated tools to identify previously unknown content. The new rules are expected to take effect from early 2027, subject to parliamentary approval, Ofcome said.

Ofcom said the new measures were needed because of the scale of child sexual abuse material online, which it said had been exacerbated by ⁠advances in ​artificial intelligence. "While we have seen progress ⁠from industry on tackling child sexual abuse on their platforms, we are not satisfied that enough is being done," Oliver Griffiths, director of Ofcom's Online Safety Group, said.

In a separate ⁠measure, Britain announced in Junethat platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat and X would be barred from providing services to children under 16, saying the move would help "give ​kids their childhood back". HASH-MATCHING REQUIREMENTS

Under the new rules, a wide range of services, including pornography sites, would have to use so-called "hash-matching" technology to ⁠identify and remove known child sexual abuse material, Ofcom said. Hash-matching compares uploaded images and videos against databases of known illegal content, allowing platforms to identify and remove material automatically.

Britain's government said ⁠the ​same technology would also have to be used by relevant services to detect and remove known terrorist content. "The online world has been left to police itself for too long and it is children and families who have paid the price," Ian Murray, the online safety minister, said ⁠in a statement.

Ofcom is also requiring platforms subject to anti-grooming duties to protect children's accounts by default and said certain platforms would have to take ⁠greater precautions before recommending content to ⁠children through their algorithms. The measures form part of the rollout of Britain's Online Safety Act, under which Ofcom can fine companies up to 10% of global revenue.

The regulator has already launched a series of investigations into platforms ‌including Meta's Instagram services.