UK's FTSE 100 nears 2-week high as defence stocks offset mining weakness

(For a Reuters live blog on US, UK and ​European stock markets, click or type ​LIVE/ in a news window) Nov ‌16 - Britain's ​FTSE 100 rose to near two-week highs on Monday, as aerospace and defence stocks advanced on expectations of closer UK-EU ‌cooperation, while weakness in metal miners and concerns about higher interest rates capped overall gains.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.33% to 10,938.26 points by 1050 GMT, while the midcap FTSE ‌250 slipped 0.16%.