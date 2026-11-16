Soccer-Union of European Clubs file competition complaint against UEFA, EFC with EU

The Union of European Clubs lodged a formal complaint with ​the European Commission on Monday, alleging that the ​memorandum of understanding between UEFA and European ‌Football ​Clubs breaches the European Union's competition regulations. The UEC claimed the agreement violates Articles 101 and 102 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union.

The ‌body argues that UEFA's recognition of EFC as the sole representative of clubs across Europe excludes hundreds of smaller clubs from major governance decisions, including revenue allocation, match scheduling, and competition structure. "Today one association holds that mandate for all ‌of Europe's clubs, while most clubs have no effective voice in it," UEC General Secretary Dennis Gudasic said.

"We ‌are asking the Commission to examine whether that is compatible with EU law." UEFA and EFC did not respond to requests for comment.

The memorandum was originally signed in 2023 and later extended in 2024 to last until 2033. Currently, EFC nominates 16 of the 20 members ⁠of UEFA's ​Club Competitions Committee, which reviews ⁠proposed changes to key governance within European club football. Three members are chosen by UEFA from its executive committee and there is one ⁠representative from European Leagues, which represents 53 leagues across the continent. EFC also nominates two members of the UEFA executive committee.

EFC ​approved its own governance reforms in September, expanding its board to 33 members, of which five to ⁠seven seats are reserved for representatives of member clubs. All board members have voting rights, but it is not stated how the remaining seats ⁠are ​selected.

The UEC said it is open to discussing the matter with UEFA, as it seeks "binding and practical" changes to the memorandum. "Our partnership with the ECA is the foundation of an inclusive, sustainable and dynamic ecosystem that ⁠benefits the entire European football pyramid," said UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, after the memorandum was extended in 2024.

EFC, formerly ⁠known as the European Club ⁠Association, is an organisation consisting of more than 900 member clubs. The UEC consists of 138 member clubs across 22 countries and was founded in 2023 to "promote a fair, ‌sustainable and balanced ‌football ecosystem."