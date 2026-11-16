FACTBOX-Here are the Republicans emerging as potential 2028 contenders

Republican 2028 White House hopefuls face a difficult political landscape after President Donald Trump's party suffered a stinging midterm defeat, raising questions about whether Republican voters will rally behind candidates closely aligned with Trump ​or favor those charting a different course.

Will Republican voters want a Trump loyalist like Vice President JD Vance or Secretary of State Marco Rubio? Or ​will they prefer someone like Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who is aligned with Trump but has established his ‌own political ​brand? The following are some of the leading Republicans who are either considering a race for president or viewed as possible contenders.

VICE PRESIDENT JD VANCE Vance, 42, a former senator from Ohio whose political career was boosted by his 2016 memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy," remains the early favorite and is seen as an eloquent defender of the "America First" principles of Trump's MAGA movement. He has said he is not sure whether he will run.

Some Republican consultants say Vance is weakened by his connection to Trump, who has ‌a near record-low approval rating. There has been some chatter in Republican circles that he may ultimately decide to sit out 2028, though many Republicans still believe he will make a run. Vance swiftly blamed the Republican rout in the midterm elections on the war against Iran, which was seen as a clear attempt to separate himself from Trump and the unpopular conflict.

Despite being Trump's vice president, the president has yet to make an endorsement and has signaled he may not give his backing to any candidate. "Maybe I'm better off not getting involved," Trump told CBS' "60 Minutes." SECRETARY OF STATE MARCO RUBIO

"Whither Marco" is a frequent topic of debate in Republican circles as the 55-year-old Cuban-American has kept everyone guessing about his ‌2028 plans. Some close to him rule out a 2028 run, saying he needs to make some money in the private sector after spending most of his adult life in politics, mostly as a US senator from Florida.

Rubio has largely remained above the day-to-day political fray, allowing him to avoid becoming closely identified with ‌any one camp. But, he may be looking ahead to a 2032 run when the Trump era will be farther in the past, a former Rubio aide said. Rubio's Hispanic roots could help the party regain support among Latino voters, one of country's the biggest bloc of swing voters, after many voted Democratic in the midterms.

Trump has at times queried Oval Office visitors on whether they prefer "JD or Marco?" and has remarked on the loud cheers that Rubio got when he traveled with Trump during the midterms. Rubio has dismissed reports that he was considering resigning from the administration soon and has defended Trump's handling of the Iran war. He said in May that Vance would be a "phenomenal candidate" and has waved off questions about whether he harbors any ambitions for 2028.

RON DESANTIS DeSantis, 48, who is ending his second term as ⁠governor of Florida, is viewed ​as a strong contender, despite failing to gain traction in 2024. DeSantis can point to ⁠the fact that his state's Republican voters held the line against the Democratic midterm wave by electing Republicans for governor and US senator.

The US Navy veteran entered the 2024 race with great fanfare, but his "Never Back Down" campaign never won broad popular support. The campaign was marked by infighting, a high burn rate of cash, and a candidate who seemed to lack people skills and tried to avoid the mainstream ⁠media. He has criticized the "open-ended" war with Iran and called the midterm result a "close to extinction-level event for Republicans."

TED CRUZ The longtime US senator will soon be the only statewide Republican from Texas after Democratic candidate James Talarico won a U.S. Senate seat in a stunning setback for Republicans.

Cruz, 55, has been talking to allies about a 2028 run for president and has said he does ​not believe the vice president is a lock for the nomination. Cruz has run for president before. He won Iowa in 2016 before Trump's campaign gained strength and swept the field away. But that was 10 years ago, and his style as a conservative firebrand may not have the same appeal as ⁠voters look for fresh faces.

He has been a loyal ally of Trump, frequently appearing alongside him at White House events. While Trump continues to defend the Iran war, Cruz says it has dragged on for too long. SARAH SANDERS

There is no better tell of a politician's possible aspirations for high office than when they write a book, and Sanders just published "Unapologetic: Clarity and Conviction in a World Gone Crazy." The 44-year-old, who easily won ⁠a ​second term as governor of Arkansas this month, embarked on a national book tour to promote it in November. Sanders was a press secretary for Trump in his first term and catapulted from that into the governor's mansion in Little Rock where her father, Mike Huckabee, served multiple terms.

She has steered clear of talk about running for president in 2028 by stressing she is focusing on governing her state. She has strongly defended Trump's decision to launch the Iran war. She is popular among Trump's core base but it is unclear whether she would be able to broaden her appeal.

GLENN YOUNGKIN The former governor of Virginia been out of office since last January but is ⁠keeping his name in the mix by promoting a national education policy group in several battleground states.

Youngkin, who has strongly defended the Iran war, has demurred on talk of a possible 2028 run, saying Vance would be a great nominee. Youngkin, 59, has deep business experience from his career as a private equity executive. He ⁠governed as a relative moderate in Virginia, a state that has veered toward Democrats in recent elections, ⁠and could have trouble navigating a Republican primary battle usually dominated by the party's most conservative activists.

NIKKI HALEY The former South Carolina governor frequently pops up in 2028 speculation, although recently she has been trying to tamp it down. “I am not running in 2028, but I will continue to talk about the things that I care about,” she told CNBC.

Haley, 54, an Indian-American, moved from the governor's seat to become US ambassador to the United Nations during Trump's first term. She drew criticism from Trump ‌by running against him in the 2024 Republican primary race, ‌which he won. Haley is a more of a traditional pro-business Republican and is hawkish on foreign policy. Whether she would be able to win the support of Trump's ​right-wing supporters is unclear.

(Reporting By Steve Holland, editing by Ross Colvin and Alistair Bell)