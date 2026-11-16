Law firm Paul Weiss hires Goodwin's co-head of public M&A
Law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison has hired Robert Masella, co-head of public M&A at Goodwin Procter, as a partner in its New York M&A practice.
Law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison has hired Robert Masella, co-head of public M&A at Goodwin Procter, as a partner in its New York M&A practice.
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